Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 price target on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,773. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.75, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

