Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.75, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 468,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,952 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

