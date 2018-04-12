High Voltage Price Hits $0.81 (CRYPTO:HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. High Voltage has a market cap of $1.20 million and $50,189.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, High Voltage has traded 136.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One High Voltage coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00010465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About High Voltage

HVCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

High Voltage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Voltage using one of the exchanges listed above.

