Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Highwoods have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share was revised upward in a month’s time. The company’s efforts to fortify its high-quality office asset portfolio in best business districts (BBDs) have the capability to drive long-term growth. Further, it remains focused on enhancing portfolio quality through key acquisitions in thriving markets. However, significant exposure to office assets amid rising supply as well as persistent space efficiency trends and stiff competition are concerns. Moreover, the company’s assets are concentrated in a few markets which make it vulnerable to the economic and political doldrums prevalent in the area.”

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,457.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.14 million. equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,865,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,072,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 866,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

