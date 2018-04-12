Hikari Tsushin Inc. Invests $423,000 in ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock

Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000.

Shares of SJB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 99,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,959. ProShares Trust has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $24.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

