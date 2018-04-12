Peel Hunt Cuts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,160

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,180 ($16.68) to GBX 1,160 ($16.40) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($18.37) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.67) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.13) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,045 ($14.77) to GBX 1,074 ($15.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.13) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.31).

Shares of HIK remained flat at $GBX 1,189 ($16.81) during trading hours on Tuesday. 458,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 814.20 ($11.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($33.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peel Hunt Cuts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,160” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hikma-pharmaceuticals-hik-price-target-cut-to-gbx-1160-by-analysts-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.