Hill-Rom (HRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom has outperformed the broader industry in the past year. Of late, the company has been seeing solid year-over-year increase in revenues on strong international growth primarily banking on the 'One Hill-Rom' approach. The company is focusing on product innovation, the latest one being Connex Cardio ECG. Hill-Rom has updated its 2020 long-range financial objectives and outlook considering gains from the new tax reform. Hill-Rom now expects to drive adjusted earnings by 12-14% on a compound annual basis through 2020, compared with the previous guidance of 10-12%. Moreover, an improvement in gross and adjusted operating margin buoys optimism.However, a decline in revenues at the Patient Support Systems segment is quite disappointing. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.89.

HRC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,741.90, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hill-Rom (HRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hill-rom-hrc-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.