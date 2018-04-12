Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) Stake Increased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Gramercy Property Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Gramercy Property Trust worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,321,000 after buying an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,172,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,252,000 after buying an additional 136,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Gramercy Property Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $3,582.25, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gramercy Property Trust Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPT. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) Stake Increased by Hilton Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hilton-capital-management-llc-acquires-119888-shares-of-gramercy-property-trust-gpt-updated-updated-updated.html.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.