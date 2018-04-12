Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $881,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $552,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,506,000. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 252,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 37.88 and a current ratio of 37.88. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

