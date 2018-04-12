Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,684,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up approximately 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $7,500,000. Laurel Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $31,142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Gamsin acquired 35,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $153,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 203,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $610.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.68%. equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hilton-capital-management-llc-invests-13-13-million-in-oaktree-specialty-lending-corp-ocsl-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.