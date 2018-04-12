Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,963,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,310,983 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.61.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $2.40 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The company has a market cap of $23,712.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,530,000 after acquiring an additional 349,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

