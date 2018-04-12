Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of HLT opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $24,072.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

