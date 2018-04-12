Himax (HIMX) Trading -0.7% Higher

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.15. 3,163,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,186,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Himax from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Himax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Nomura lowered Himax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Himax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.03, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.30 million. Himax had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Himax will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Himax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Himax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Himax by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Himax by 1,502.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Himax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

