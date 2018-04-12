Hive Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00817130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00174676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hive Token Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

