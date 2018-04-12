Hive Project (HVN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,369.00

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Hive Project has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $116,369.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00789776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013030 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00161033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

