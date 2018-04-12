Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stake Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Hasbro worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,977,000 after acquiring an additional 426,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,017,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,443,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184,842 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Hasbro from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $384,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $4,621,988.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 940,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10,765.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

