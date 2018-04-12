Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holdings Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $99.91. 1,777,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,465. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $17,854.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,956,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holdings Boosted by HM Payson & Co.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hm-payson-co-has-8-81-million-stake-in-skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-updated-updated-updated.html.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.