Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 324,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,980,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,357,000 after purchasing an additional 321,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,098,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,021,000 after purchasing an additional 260,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 29.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,526,000 after purchasing an additional 258,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.63. 2,031,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $46,766.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Reduced by HM Payson & Co.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hm-payson-co-sells-28371-shares-of-phillips-66-psx-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.