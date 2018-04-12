Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0827074162471 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE HMLP remained flat at $$17.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

