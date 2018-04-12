HollyFrontier (HFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Howard Weil lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,321. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,570.52, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HollyFrontier (HFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hollyfrontier-hfc-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.