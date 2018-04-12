The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Home Depot earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 43.8803884670247 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE HD opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $202,592.78, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $191.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

