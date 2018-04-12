Homeserve plc (HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 812.57 ($11.49).

HSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.58) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($12.01) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 900 ($12.72) to GBX 950 ($13.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

HSV stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 732 ($10.35). The company had a trading volume of 430,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 521.93 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 872 ($12.33).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.

