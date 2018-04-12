Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,015,175 Shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 531,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,070.21, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $93.67 EPS. analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/honda-motor-co-ltd-hmc-holdings-reduced-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.