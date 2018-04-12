Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Honeywell makes up 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

HON stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,381. Honeywell has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $109,514.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

