Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,443 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Hope Bancorp worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 310,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 263,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,975. The firm has a market cap of $2,469.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.26 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

