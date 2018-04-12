HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HopFed Bancorp by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HFBC opened at $14.50 on Monday. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.08, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.19.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. sell-side analysts expect that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hopfed-bancorp-inc-hfbc-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HopFed Bancorp (HFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HopFed Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HopFed Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.