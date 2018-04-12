Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 181 ($2.56) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. N+1 Singer dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.83 ($3.21).

LON HZD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 144 ($2.04). 70,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. Horizon Discovery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($4.16).

In related news, insider Susan Galbraith acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £125,300 ($177,102.47). Also, insider Jonathan Milner bought 90,492 shares of Horizon Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £149,311.80 ($211,041.41). In the last three months, insiders bought 834,492 shares of company stock valued at $125,549,180.

About Horizon Discovery

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a life science company, engages in precision gene editing to design, build, and apply cells to advance human health worldwide. Its core capabilities are built around its proprietary transnational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools, such as rAAV, ZFN, and CRISPR to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

