Insider Buying: Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Director Purchases 6,013 Shares of Stock

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Director Larry D. Hornbeck acquired 6,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $18,099.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HOS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 166,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,711. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.29. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOS. ValuEngine downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hornbeck-offshore-services-hos-director-larry-d-hornbeck-buys-6013-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.