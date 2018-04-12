Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hospital Co. of America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3440985669663 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HCA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 789,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,499. The firm has a market cap of $33,916.17, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hospital Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $106.84.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hospital Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Morgan Stanley cut Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $5,526,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,243,466.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

