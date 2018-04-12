Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $5,052,547.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,284,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $5,526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hospital Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hospital Co. of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospital Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hospital Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Hospital Co. of America by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Hospital Co. of America stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. 670,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,909. The stock has a market cap of $34,283.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hospital Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $106.84.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hospital Co. of America’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hospital-co-of-america-hca-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About Hospital Co. of America

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospital Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospital Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.