Host Marriott L P (HST) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Host Marriott L P in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on Host Marriott L P and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Marriott L P from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Host Marriott L P and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.05.

NYSE:HST opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,397.52, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Host Marriott L P has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Host Marriott L P had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Host Marriott L P will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Host Marriott L P’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Marriott L P by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,168,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,501,000 after buying an additional 1,022,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Marriott L P by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,935,000 after buying an additional 3,145,197 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Marriott L P by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,072,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,096,000 after buying an additional 2,509,562 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Marriott L P by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,237,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,668,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Marriott L P by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,800,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 920,118 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

