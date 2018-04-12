Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Director Acquires $27,672.84 in Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley bought 3,796 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $27,672.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HWCC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.51, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.41. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Houston Wire & Cable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

