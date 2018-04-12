Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Howard Bancorp worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,643. The firm has a market cap of $185.61, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of -0.05. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Merion Capital Group raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor.

