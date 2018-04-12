Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price

Headlines about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6438560622368 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

HHC stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,857.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $114.28 and a 52 week high of $140.38.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $3.19. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.83 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $1,294,909.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Weinreb sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $55,384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,945 shares of company stock valued at $57,689,910 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

