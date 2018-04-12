Uniroyal Global (UNIR) CEO Purchases $30,205.60 in Stock

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd purchased 22,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNIR remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Uniroyal Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%.

Uniroyal Global Company Profile

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics products that have automotive and non-automotive transportation, indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities, athletic equipment, and residential applications primarily in North America and Europe.

