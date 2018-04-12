Howland Capital Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $221,551.16, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

