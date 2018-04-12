Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €55.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.11 ($65.57).

Shares of AFX stock traded up €0.70 ($0.86) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €52.00 ($64.20). The stock had a trading volume of 77,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €37.53 ($46.33) and a 12 month high of €55.25 ($68.21).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

