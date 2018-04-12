HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1867284542825 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Santander raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,141. HSBC has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $193,147.03, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

