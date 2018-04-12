Hshare Hits One Day Volume of $39.26 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $7.31 or 0.00092874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Abucoins, Kucoin and Huobi. Hshare has a market capitalization of $313.23 million and approximately $39.26 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hshare has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021332 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 42,855,766 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hshare is a dual network blockchain comprised both of a blockchain-based network and a DAG-based network. It allows for anonymous transactions through the use of zero proof technology. The blockchain-based side of Hshare features a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Abucoins, Coinnest, CoolCoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Allcoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia, EXX, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Huobi, ACX and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hshare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.