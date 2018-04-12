HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSS. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.42) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.42) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSS Hire Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 44.40 ($0.63).

Shares of LON HSS opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.43) on Thursday. HSS Hire Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.50 ($1.02).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland through a network of over 300 locations across the nation. The Company’s business focuses on supplying equipment and services to the fit-out, maintain and operate sectors of the market, with its businesses also supplying construction contractors.

