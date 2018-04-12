Huami (HMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Huami (NYSE:HMI) released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.74), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.68 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HMI opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Huami has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huami in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.40 target price on the stock.

About Huami

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

