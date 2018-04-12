Media headlines about Huami (NYSE:HMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huami earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.7809418581865 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huami in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.40 price objective for the company.

NYSE:HMI opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Huami has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.62.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $115.68 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huami (HMI) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/huami-hmi-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About Huami

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.