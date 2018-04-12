Humaniq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $588,119.00 (CRYPTO:HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $21.38 million and $588,119.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00817871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00174323 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

