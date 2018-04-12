Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Receives $16.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

HBAN stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,549.19, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

