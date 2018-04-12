Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00012364 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $19,950.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.11 or 0.02665270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00572708 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00328346 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00373008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00059227 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00119488 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,626,500 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

