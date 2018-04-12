Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 133.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 121.1% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $221,551.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

