Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,376,112.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $434,383.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,920.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,911,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 4,857,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,215. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97,814.82, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

