IA Financial Group (IAG) Given a C$60.00 Price Target at Desjardins

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) has been assigned a C$60.00 target price by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IA Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IA Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of IA Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IA Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of IA Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.75.

IAG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.32. 101,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,360. IA Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$48.74 and a 1-year high of C$62.01.

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter. IA Financial Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

In related news, insider Denis Ricard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, insider Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total transaction of C$267,700.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $465,482 and sold 11,000 shares valued at $593,400.

IA Financial Group Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other segments.

