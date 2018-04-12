Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.43 Million Position in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,660,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of IAMGOLD worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 113.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC set a $7.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

IAG stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2,389.95, a PE ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -0.18. IAMGOLD Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 45.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

