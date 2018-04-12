Insider Buying: IBI Group Inc (IBG) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) insider Ibi Group Management Partnersh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,300.00.

Ibi Group Management Partnersh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Ibi Group Management Partnersh purchased 1,000 shares of IBI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$6,930.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Ibi Group Management Partnersh purchased 6,600 shares of IBI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$48,180.00.

Shares of IBG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,795. IBI Group Inc has a one year low of C$6.37 and a one year high of C$9.00.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter. IBI Group had a return on equity of 80.92% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

